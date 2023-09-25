Highlights Nigel Pearson's return to Leicester City was met with a warm reception from fans of both teams, showing the love and respect he still commands in the footballing community.

Leicester City's 1-0 victory over Bristol City showcased their strong form this season, with seven wins in eight matches, placing them at the top of the table.

Pearson expressed gratitude to both sets of fans for their support and thanked Leicester City for their generosity towards his and his staff's families, promising to continue developing the team and making the fans proud.

Nigel Pearson is a manager and, indeed, a character generally held in a strong regard across footballing circles.

With personality and authenticity, he's still popular with his former clubs and is attributed for really putting the gears in motion for Leicester City's eventual Premier League triumph against all odds, and the sustained success they had afterwards prior to a more recent plight.

After missing out on the play-off final the previous season due to that Troy Deeney goal for Watford, Pearson inspired Leicester's return to the top-flight of English football for the first time in a decade by sealing the Championship title in a season that saw the Foxes amass 101 points and 31 victories.

Pearson then went on to guide Leicester to their famous great escape in the 2014/15 season, where they'd looked dead and buried with just nine games to go but went on a miraculous winning run that eventually secured a commendable 14th-placed finish.

He did leave the King Power Stadium shortly after as hierarchal tensions reached boiling point, but Pearson's name lives on in Leicestershire to this day - and Saturday's meeting between the Foxes and Bristol City was evidence of just that.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson returns to Leicester City

Jamie Vardy's spot-kick in the 67th minute proved decisive as Leicester claimed a 1-0 win over the visiting side, their third in as many games.

Leicester's form since the start of the season has set an example for the division's other promotion contestants to follow, and the seven wins that they've clinched from eight matches sees them sit at the top of the table.

Pearson's side, meanwhile, dropped down to ninth following their loss at Leicester, but they've still had a positive initiation to proceedings and it was only their second defeat of the campaign.

With all that said, though, the result and the subsequent ramifications of it wasn't the chief talking point among supporters as they instead joined in unison to pay their support to Pearson.

As you'd expect, he received a glowing reception upon returning to his old club for the first time in eight years after his frosty 2015 departure.

It was something of a Foxes reunion as Andy King and Matty James, two Leicester lieutenants in previous years, both also made a return to familiar surroundings.

And Pearson, who was on crutches during the match ahead of back surgery, even confessed to being tearful at the love-in he received from both sets of supporters in an emotional old affair.

He's now taken to social media to thank the supporters who attended the game and gave him a reception that he won't be forgetting for quite some time.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Leicester City and Bristol fans?

Speaking on his X account on Sunday afternoon, Pearson wrote: "I want to thank the Bristol City and Leicester City fans for the wonderful support for myself and staff, yesterday.

"The way #LCFC looked after our families was incredibly generous and respectful. Thank you, from the four of us, on behalf of their families.

"To my new home team, I thank our fans for your incredible support.

"Yesterday, you showed just how important our football team is to our community. Thank you.

"We will continue to develop your team, to make you proud. Cheers, Nige. #COYR"