Nigel Pearson has another dig at attacker as fallout continues from Bristol City vs Sheffield United

Nigel Pearson has once again questioned whether Reda Khadra regrets joining Sheffield United over Bristol City as he added the attacker is ‘probably high-maintenance’.

The 21-year-old joined the Blades on loan in the summer but he has had a tough start to the season so far, which continued at Ashton Gate as he was replaced after just 33 minutes in a game that Paul Heckingbottom’s side would go on to win by a single goal.

Speaking after the Robins’ defeat, Pearson was critical of Khadra’s effort as he also confirmed that he had tried to sign the player.

And, the Bristol City chief didn’t change his tune today, as the Sheffield Star revealed how he had another dig at Khadra as he also indicated off-field figures had a big say in where the German U21 international was playing his football this season.

“Maybe the lad is thinking he should have come here because they hooked him off after 30 minutes. It shows you that players have to make decisions about their career rather than their agents. He was a player that we were very keen to take.

“I like him as a player, he’s a match-winner. He’s probably high-maintenance but I think our dressing room could do with somebody like that now when in the past they couldn’t.”

The verdict

It’s very unusual for a manager to talk so openly about someone else’s player but Pearson is clearly not happy with how things went with Khadra in the summer.

Nevertheless, to have another pop at Khadra isn’t a great look, particularly on what was a tough night for him as he was subbed early anyway.

For the player, the only focus will be on improving his form at Sheffield United and he will hope to make a mark this weekend against Burnley if he is involved at any point.

