Nigel Pearson gives blunt response when quizzed on potential Bristol City exits

Nigel Pearson insists that he isn’t aware of interest in any of his Bristol City players ahead of the new season.

It has been a fairly quiet summer at Ashton Gate despite a number of first-team players departing the club upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of last season.

Three new players have arrived at the club thus far this summer, with Matty James and Andy King joining on free transfers, and Rob Atkinson signing for an undisclosed fee from Oxford United.

In terms of who could depart Ashton Gate beyond the end of the window, though, Antoine Semenyo is one player who has attracted plenty of interest over the course of the summer. The 21-year-old, who made 50 appearances in all competitions last season, was a target for Crystal Palace earlier on in the summer.

25 quiz questions about Bristol City and Nigel Pearson as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who do Bristol City host on the opening game of the Championship season? Blackburn Blackpool Birmingham Bournemouth

Elsewhere, there has been speculation regarding Tomas Kalas’ future at Ashton Gate, with the Czech Republic international set to be replaced as captain by Daniel Bentley. Youngsters Saikou Janneh and Tommy Conway, meanwhile, are believed to be attracting interest from Cheltenham Town.

Speaking in this afternoon’s press conference, Pearson insisted that he isn’t aware of any interest in his City players, as the Championship campaign looms.

He said, via Bristol Live: “Not that I’m aware of, no.”

The Verdict

Pearson isn’t one to beat around the bush and he seems fairly sure about his answer.

There are still another few weeks to go until the window closes, however, and you would expect there to be further wheeling and dealing before the deadline.

Kalas’ situation is a strange one, as the growing partnership of Nathan Baker and Rob Atkinson seems to be one catching the eye of Pearson.