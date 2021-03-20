Nigel Pearson faces these Bristol City decisions ahead of Rotherham at 3pm

Bristol City will be hoping to make it seven points from a possible nine when they welcome Rotherham United to Ashton Gate this afternoon.

The Robins beat Birmingham City last weekend and then drew away at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening, with Nigel Pearson’s influence really starting to shine through.

Their opponents today are in the relegation places at present but with games in hand over the sides above them, can play their way out of trouble.

Rotherham’s hard-running and industrious approach has caused plenty of side’s problems this season but Pearson will surely be eyeing this as an opportunity for another three points.

Even so, the Robins boss won’t be underestimating the opponents today and faces some interesting decisions ahead of kick-off at 3pm.

Who to play in central midfield

Han-Noah Massengo and Henri Lansbury proved an excellent pairing in the win against Birmingham last weekend but didn’t quite have the same impact against Blackburn in midweek.

Given the injury issues that City had when he first arrived, Pearson has an unusual number of options in central midfield for the game this afternoon.

Adam Nagy, Zak Vyner, and Liam Walsh all came off the bench to prove their fitness at Ewood Park, while Tyreeq Bakinson is also available.

Pearson may look to freshen things up a little but it may be too early for Walsh to get a start, so Nagy alongside Massengo could be his preferred pairing.

19 facts you may not know about Ashton Gate – But are they true?

1 of 19 1. It is situated in Bs4 True False

Whether to make a change on the flanks

Another player that has returned from injury recently and impressed is Callum O’Dowda, who bagged a goal from the bench against Birmingham and showed glimpses against Blackburn.

Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo have been the preferred options out wide recently but with O’Dowda back fit and the rapid Owura Edwards available, Pearson could look to change things up.

Wells is not naturally a winger, so could the Irish international make his first start since December in place of the Bermudian?

Whether to stick with Famara Diedhiou or give Nahki Wells a go up top

Using O’Dowda out wide could free Wells up to play in the centre, his preferred position.

Famara Diedhiou has not been hugely convincing recently but Pearson may feel that against the physicality and industrious Millers, the number nine’s power will be useful.

The City boss is blessed with more flexibility than he has been previously with players returning to fitness, it’ll be interesting to see whether he makes use of it.