Nigel Pearson explains more on Andreas Weimann’s situation at Bristol City after West Brom decision

Andreas Weimann was a standout player at Bristol City last season as he scored 22 goals and contributed ten assists in the season starting every league game.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Nigel Pearson put his trust in him again this season and he began the term starting every game and so far has three goals and four assists to his name in the league.

However, recently the 31-year-old has seen his form take a dip and with no goal contributions in seven games, Nigel Pearson opted to start Weimann on the bench as his side beat West Brom 2-0 at the weekend.

This weekend the Robins take on Reading and it’s currently unknown whether the striker will be back in the starting line-up.

However, boss Nigel Pearson has explained the reasoning behind his decision and when asked if he thought it would provoke a reaction, he told Bristol World: “It’s not about getting a reaction from him.

“It’s a recognition of how much football he has played and he has broken back into the international side. He’s in his thirties and he has played an awful lot of football over the last 12-15 months. Sometimes players just need a break from the firing line if you like.”

The Verdict:

Listening to the reasoning behind putting Weimann on the bench, you can understand Pearson’s thought process.

Although we know the forward is a great player with plenty to contribute, he has played a lot of games over the past year and he’s not the youngest footballer so that could easily creep up on him and have an effect on his performances on the pitch.

Pearson still rates the player clearly and hopefully a short rest will allow him to get to the top of his game again soon enough.