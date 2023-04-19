Burnley and Sheffield United have had their consistency praised, with Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson insisting that promotion from the Championship cannot be a fluke and any side reaching the Premier League fully deserves it.

On Good Friday, Burnley sealed their Premier League return with a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough and are closing in on the Championship title despite back-to-back draws with Reading FC and Rotherham United recently.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, need no more than five points to join them in heading back to the Premier League.

Praise for Burnley and Sheffield United

James McAtee's goal was the difference for Sheffield United last night against Bristol City, as the Blades got the better of Pearson's side in a game of few chances at Bramall Lane.

Post-match, conversation with Pearson drifted onto winning promotion out of the Championship, with the 59-year-old having previously led Leicester City to the Premier League in 2013/14.

"If we are involved in a club, we would always prefer to be in the Premier League and addressing those situations," Pearson stated.

"This (the Championship) remains a very difficult league to get out of in the right direction.

"Any sides that gain promotion, whether that’s automatic or through the play-offs, absolutely deserve it and have shown enough consistency, not necessarily with performances, but have been able to get results over a very long arduous season.

"Whoever gets success, it’s not luck or coincidence, it’s because they have something that allows them to get results."

When can Sheffield United win promotion?

Last night's 1-0 win has left Sheffield United eight points clear of Luton Town with four games of the season remaining.

Luton face Reading tonight and Middlesbrough on Monday, knowing that anything less than two points will promote Sheffield United. The Blades aren't back in Championship action until April 26th, with their FA Cup semi-final with Man City to come on Saturday.

Whatever Luton manage to churn out in terms of results in their remaining four games this season, Sheffield United need no more than five points from their four remaining games to clinch a Premier League return after two years in the Championship.

Burnley's title celebration on hold

Burnley could have won the title last night at Rotherham United, had they bettered the Blades' result - something Heckingbottom's side made impossible by beating Bristol City.

The Clarets drew 2-2 with the Millers and are 10 points clear of Sheffield United with 12 points left to play for.