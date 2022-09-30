Nigel Pearson delivers update on Tomas Kalas’ current situation at Bristol City

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that Tomas Kalas is likely to make his return to action within the next two months.

Kalas has not featured for the Robins since their meeting with Birmingham City in March as he missed the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign due to a groin injury.

The defender underwent surgery earlier this year and has since picked up an issue with his knee.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines during the opening stages of the current campaign, Kalas will be determined to claim a place in the club’s starting eleven when he makes a full recovery.

In the absence of Kalas, the Robins have shown some signs of promise in the Championship this season.

Having accumulated a respectable total of 14 points from their opening 10 league games, City will be aiming to secure a positive result in their meeting with Queens Park Rangers at Ashton Gate tomorrow.

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture, Pearson has shared an update on Kalas’ current situation.

Speaking to Bristol Live about whether the defender could return within the next two months, Pearson said: “October and November builds in a buffer of about eight weeks so I can safely say at the moment, yes but I can’t give you any definitive idea of when he will be available.

“He’s making progress, working hard and typically (being) Tomas.

“He’s a really likeable type of guy and he’s working hard and hopefully, he will meet that sort of time frame but don’t expect anything greater than that in terms of an idea for the next few weeks.

“We’ll give you updates if there’s anything going to change whether it’s longer or shorter and hopefully he’ll be available sooner rather than later.”

The Verdict

The Robins will be hoping that Kalas doesn’t suffer any further injury setbacks this season as he has already missed a considerable chunk of action.

When he is ready to make his return, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Kalas immediately delivers some assured displays in the heart of defence.

Having made 252 appearances in the Championship during his career to date, the Czech Republic international knows exactly what it takes to compete.

By using his wealth of experience to his advantage, Kalas could help his side achieve a relative amount of success at this level during the remainder of the campaign.