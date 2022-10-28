Nigel Pearson delivers update on the many Bristol City players who face contract uncertainty

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that talks have not yet taken place with any of the ten senior players who see their deals expire in 2023.

The Robins have had a mixed start to the campaign, with Pearson’s side currently 13th in the table. However, a lot of the group who have been key this season are out of contract next summer, including Dan Bentley, Tom Kalas, Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo and Nahki Wells.

Furthermore, the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Chris Martin are among a clutch of players who could have their deals extended by 12 months, even if they do expire at the end of the season.

However, speaking at a fans forum, as revealed by Bristol World, Pearson admitted that no discussions have taken place with the representatives of the players.

“Honest answer at the moment? No. It’s too early. It doesn’t mean that we have not been either internally discussing where we think they are at.

“There is a long way to go between now and the end of the season. I think in all honesty in terms of the financial climate of the game. It’s changed massively and so in terms of negotiating contracts of players who are currently here.”

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

We know the financial situation at Bristol City is not a good one, so it’s no surprise that they are waiting before making such big decisions.

This will no doubt annoy the fans and they will rightly be concerned that the club could lose some influential players ahead of next season, and, in truth, that’s likely to happen.

But, the club need to look at the bigger picture and they need to use the funds they do have wisely, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.