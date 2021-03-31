Nigel Pearson delivers clear transfer message as he outlines future Bristol City plans

Nigel Pearson has revealed that Bristol City need to target players with the ‘desire and thirst for success’ if they are to achieve their Premier League dream.

Despite going close over the years, the Robins have not managed to play in the Premier League, and they last played in the top-flight in 1980.

So, the fans are desperate for promotion, but they haven’t gone close this season, with Pearson drafted in after a disastrous run saw Bristol City drop down the table.

Even though he only signed a deal until the end of the campaign initially, Pearson, who has won promotion from this level in the past, outlined to Bristol Live what sort of players the club should be targeting when the window opens.

“Let me just clarify one thing about attracting players, it’s not about marquee players it’s about creating a squad that not only has the ability to deliver promotion to the Premier League but has a desire and thirst for success.

“They want to be a part of something that is a little bit different. The story here is a unique one. We won’t be going out into the market just to buy players who feel it’s a nice place to come to – not at all.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say these comments suggest that Pearson is planning for next season, which would be a positive for the Robins because he has started well and knows what’s required at this level.

In terms of what he says, you can’t argue with the assessment. With his experience, Pearson knows exactly what’s needed to do well at this level, and you need hungry players who are determined to do well.

Either way, it’s going to be a busy summer for Bristol City, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

