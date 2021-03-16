Nigel Pearson delivers major hint over his potential future at Bristol City

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that he would be pleased to stay on with the Robins beyond the end of the season but suggested he will have to earn that right with results on the pitch.

The Robins have managed to stabilise their poor run of form since Pearson took over from Dean Holden and he has managed to secure two impressive away wins against Swansea City and Birmingham City. Although those two victories have come either side of successive home defeats against Queens Park Rangers and Bournemouth.

Pearson is a manager that is needing to find his next longer-term project having had a short spell with Watford last season in the Premier League and having now taken the job at Bristol City until the end of this term. He offers plenty of proven Championship pedigree and so it will be interesting to see what the Robins do at the end of the season and whether they offer him a long-term deal.

“Quiz:

1 of 16 1. Marcus Trescothick True False

Speaking to Bristol Live, Pearson suggested that talks between himself and the club would remain private, but he also revealed that he would be keen to stay on that club if he proves that he is worthy of that new deal by the results in the final ten games of the campaign.

He said: “I’m really enjoying my time here. The discussions which we have are private.

“I understand I have to earn the right as well to remain here but it’s a good club and I’m enjoying working here.

“I would be very pleased to stay.”

The verdict

Pearson is not a manager who has revealed much to the media about his situation since he came into the club on a short-term basis until the end of the campaign. It is therefore a pretty big statement from him that he would be very enthusiastic about the prospect of remaining with the club beyond the end of the current campaign.

It has not been an easy job to walk into given the number of injuries that the Robins have and the form they were in at the time he walked through the door. However, he has shown that he can get the best out of individual players who were struggling beforehand, with Kasey Palmer and Antoine Semenyo having massively improved their form in particular.

Keeping Pearson would be a wise move you feel from Bristol City, and he has shown enough already to be strongly considered for next term. He is right that he will need to see a strong ending to the campaign to convince he is certainly the right man for the job. So far though there has been enough signs to suggest that he is.