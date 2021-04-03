Nigel Pearson delivers four-word update on his Bristol City future

Bristol City boss, Nigel Pearson, has revealed that there’s been no update on whether he will remain at Ashton Gate beyond the end of the season.

Pearson took over from Dean Holden earlier in 2021, tasked with overseeing the remainder of 2020/21.

Initially, Pearson has signed a deal until the end of the season, but there is no agreement for him to take the Robins into the new season, which starts in August.

Following yesterday’s defeat to Stoke City, Pearson was quizzed on whether there was an update on whether he would be staying put at Ashton Gate beyond the current agreement.

As per Bristol Live, he simply replied: “No, there’s no update.”

Pearson did go into further detail about his future later in the press conference, stating that if the offer of the deal came in the summer, it would be too late.

He appears to echo the thoughts of a lot of Bristol City fans in that he wants the contract sorting as soon as possible to attack the upcoming transfer window as ferociously as possible, given the fact an overhaul is needed.

Yesterday’s defeat leaves Bristol City 14th in the Championship table on 49 points still.

The Verdict

Pearson is a tough character to read, but it does sound like he wants to task of building towards the future with Bristol City and is eager to get the contract down in-front of him.

However, things aren’t progressing how Pearson would like.

Bristol City still have the threat of falling further down the table, but to many they are cruising towards mid-table and need to be planning for next season.

That should be starting with Pearson.

Thoughts? Let us know!