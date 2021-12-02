Nigel Pearson delivers fitness update on Bristol City duo Nathan Baker and Joe Williams

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that Joe Williams is set to be out of action until the New Year due to a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Nathan Baker has yet to return to training after suffering a serious head injury during the club’s 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United last weekend.

Baker had to be stretchered off of the pitch following a collision with Blades defender Chris Basham at Bramall Lane.

Williams missed this particular fixture after picking up an injury against Stoke City last month and will be forced to watch on from the sidelines over the Christmas period.

The Robins will be looking to deliver a response to their recent setback at the hands of the Blades by producing a positive performance against Derby County this weekend at Ashton Gate.

Currently 18th in the Championship, Pearson’s side could potentially leapfrog the likes of Preston North End and Nottingham Forest in the standings if they beat the Rams.

Ahead of this fixture, Pearson has shared a fitness update on Williams and Baker.

Speaking to Robins TV (as cited by the club’s official website) about Baker, the Bristol City boss said: “It’s very important that we go through the right procedures.

“His health is our priority so at the moment it’s making sure he is ok.

“He’s not been in yet but I have exchanged some messages with him and we are making sure he is doing the right things.

“When you have had injuries like that it’s important that we make sure he is fine.”

Making reference to Williams, Pearson added: “Joe has been unlucky with his injury but he is not going to be back before January.”

The Verdict

With Williams and Baker set to miss this weekend’s clash with Derby, it will be intriguing to see whether the Robins are able to deliver the goods in this fixture without this duo.

Williams has managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent in the seven league games that he has played for Bristol City this season whilst Baker is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.69 at this level.

In the absence of Baker, Pearson may opt to turn to Rob Atkinson for inspiration as the defender was brought on as a substitute against the Blades.

Providing that the Robins are able to beat Wayne Rooney’s side on Saturday, they could use the confidence gained from this result to move up the Championship standings in the coming weeks.