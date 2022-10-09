Nigel Pearson delivers brutally honest Bristol City verdict after defeat at Birmingham City

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson accused some of his players of being ‘invisible’ in the heavy 3-0 defeat to Birmingham City yesterday.

It was a truly forgettable afternoon for the Robins, who were undone by set-pieces, with Auston Trusty scoring twice and Dion Sanderson adding a third in what was a very comfortable win for Blues.

And, speaking to Bristol Live after the game, Pearson pulled no punches with his assessment, as he also admitted he has to shoulder the blame as well for the disappointing display.

“It’s a very poor performance, too many individuals were way, way off their levels of performance. But what really disappointed me was that there were some players out there who were invisible.

“We didn’t show any positivity with our mindset, the number of passes that we went back to the goalkeeper was just mind blowing and that’s to do with players not wanting to take responsibility and that’s a difficult thing for me to say because it’s my team and ultimately my responsibility so I’m disappointed in that.”

Pearson’s side are now 18th in the table after failing to win in their previous five games.

The verdict

This was a very alarming performance from Bristol City as they lacked a lot of the basics that you need to be successful at this level.

So, the fans will at least appreciate the honesty from Pearson as he hasn’t tried to hide away from the fact this was unacceptable and this is pretty fierce criticism for some of the players.

Now it’s about looking towards the midweek clash against Preston and the boss will be demanding a big response from the team.

