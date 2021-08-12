Nigel Pearson delivers Bristol City injury update ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has given an update on three players ahead of the trip to Middlesbrough this weekend.

The Robins have endured a frustrating start to the season, conceding a stoppage time goal against Blackpool last week before another stoppage time effort saw their League Cup tie against Forest Green go to penalties, where they ended up losing.

Another issue from the cup defeat was a problem for Joe Williams, as the midfielder was forced off in the first half.

However, speaking to the club’s official site, Pearson revealed it’s not a bad injury for the ex-Wigan man, whilst he also delivered the latest on Callum O’Dowda and Antoine Semenyo.

“It will be probably keep him (Williams) out for a week, so nothing major. I felt for him the other night. He’s very emotional about having to come off but it’s nothing serious…he’ll be okay.

“When he’ll (Semenyo) be in contention I’m not sure, but he’ll need a couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, O’Dowda was rated as ‘touch and go’ for the weekend trip to the Riverside Stadium.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

This is a pleasing update about Williams because given his injury history there would have been a real concern that he was going to face a lengthy spell out.

So, the fact he could return next week is a major positive and the player will be desperate to get back out there and playing.

With Semenyo, a return seems a few weeks away but he will still have a big role to play this season when he does return. Like O’Dowda though, it’s right not to rush them back considering there is a long season ahead.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.