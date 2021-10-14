Nigel Pearson delivers Bristol City injury update ahead of club’s clash with Bournemouth

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that Nahki Wells, Jay Dasilva and Nathan Baker have all returned to training ahead of the club’s clash with AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, Antoine Semenyo is set to miss this particular fixture as a result of his injury.

Wells was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the Robins’ clashes with Millwall and Peterborough United after picking up an issue in the warm up against Gary Rowett’s side last month.

Meanwhile, Dasilva and Baker were also notable absentees for City’s victory over Posh.

Semenyo has not featured for the club since their impressive display against Queens Park Rangers.

The Robins will be looking to secure their first home win of the season this weekend when they face Bournemouth at Ashton Gate.

Currently ninth in the Championship, City could potentially leapfrog the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town in the standings if they seal all three points in-front of their own supporters.

Ahead of this particular showdown, Pearson has delivered an update on Wells, Dasilva, Baker and Semenyo.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, the Robins boss said: “Wells, Baker and Dasilva are back in training.

“Semenyo is out for a bit longer.”

The Verdict

Whilst Wells, Dasilva and Baker are not guaranteed to start for the Robins against Bournemouth, Pearson will be pleased that he will be able to call upon the services of this particular trio on Saturday.

Despite the fact that City currently possess the best away record in the Championship, their progress this season has been hindered by their poor home form.

If the Robins are able to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the second-tier by defeating Bournemouth this weekend, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the coming months.

As for Semenyo, Pearson may look to ease the forward back into action when he is fit enough to feature for the Robins as it will minimise the risk of a further injury setback.