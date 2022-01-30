Nigel Pearson delivers blunt transfer message to Cardiff and Swansea over transfer interest for Bristol City man

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has hinted that he would not like to let Nahki Wells depart the club for a Championship rival after late transfer interest emerged for the Bermudan.

According to The Telegraph, both Cardiff and Swansea City have made enquiries to take Wells on loan for the remainder of the season after finding himself out of favour at Ashton Gate under Pearson.

Wells made a big-money move to the Robins in 2020 but has not started a game for the club in the Championship since the beginning of November, being restricted to merely appearances off the bench since then.

It’s believed that both of the Championship’s Welsh clubs want to give Wells a reprieve this season at their clubs, but they are both in a similar position to Bristol City this season in the table.

Swansea are one place below Pearson’s side in 17th place and Cardiff are embroiled in a relegation scrap as they currently sit in 20th position, and naturally the Bristol City boss is reluctant to want to assist teams below him with one of his players on a temporary basis.

“Maybe there is [transfer interest], but why would we help them?” Pearson said following City’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End, via Bristol World.

“I’ve got no intention of helping anybody.”

The Verdict

You can understand Pearson’s stance here in not wanting to help out rival clubs.

It’s unlikely that either will be able to pay Wells’ full wage and his potential contributions at one of the clubs could help drag Bristol City into a relegation battle.

A permanent transfer would make more sense but that doesn’t look likely whatsoever at this stage of the window.

Despite being 31 years old, a fully-focused Wells is still a top striker at Championship level but it looks like the most likely course of action is him remaining at Ashton Gate and being a bit-part player for the rest of the season.