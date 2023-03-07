Nigel Pearson confirms significant Bristol City injury setbacks

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that Tomas Kalas and Joe Williams are set for extended periods out injured, with the midfielder set to miss the rest of the season.

The Robins endured a miserable Saturday afternoon as they were beaten by rivals Cardiff City and it came at a cost, as Kalas and Williams were both replaced due to injury.

And, speaking to the club’s media prior to the game at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening, Pearson gave a negative update on the pair.

“They will be lengthy lay-offs for both of them. Joe’s season is possibly finished which is a real blow for him and for us because he has been playing well and Tomas has had a setback after his heavy fall at the weekend.

“He is going to be around six weeks, and that’s without complications, so they are going to be a miss for us, there is no doubt about it.”

Defeat at Cardiff was Bristol City’s first loss in the Championship since they were beaten on Boxing Day.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

This is a real blow for Bristol City, particularly with Kalas as they are already having to do without Rob Atkinson who suffered a serious injury.

So, there’s no getting away from the fact that it’s a blow, which Pearson acknowledges and it’s a shame it’s come at a time when the team are performing very well on the whole.

Bu, these things happen in football and it’s down to others to step up and take the opportunity that has come their way.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.