Nigel Pearson confirms extent of Bristol City player blow

It is bad news for George Tanner, who is set to miss “months” worth of action.

Nigel Pearson has admitted that Tanner, 22, will be out for several months, via Gregor MacGregor on Twitter.

Tanner has suffered a hamstring injury that will see him miss so much of the season.

The full back joined Bristol City at the start of the season and has featured in 12 games in the Championship so far this season, starting 11 times.

Tanner scored his first league goal in October in a 3-2 victory over Peterborough United.

Bristol City are 15th in the Championship table. The Robins won their last game 3-2 at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Their league position leaves them almost perfectly in between the play-off fight and the relegation battle. Pearson’s side are 10 points away from sixth place Huddersfield Town, but are also 11 points clear of Peterborough in 22nd.

Bristol City’s next two games come against Fulham in two different competitions. First they will meet on January 8 in the FA Cup Third Round in Bristol, before meeting again in Craven Cottage on January 15 in the Championship.

The Verdict

This is a devastating blow for Tanner, who had found his place in Pearson’s side.

A hamstring injury can be quite difficult to fully recover from, this is what massively slowed down Michael Owen from a very young age, so he will need to treat this very carefully.

Fortunately, the cautious approach from Bristol City’s medical team indicates that they are taking the injury seriously and will give him the full amount of time to properly recover.