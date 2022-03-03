Nigel Pearson confirms Bristol City boost ahead of Birmingham City clash

Tomas Kalas is available for Bristol City’s game against Birmingham City this weekend, whilst Rob Atkinson could also feature.

Centre-back Kalas was forced off as the Robins lost to Nottingham Forest last time out, and fellow defender Atkinson hasn’t played since picking up an injury in the 3-2 win over Cardiff back in January.

However, speaking to the club’s media, boss Nigel Pearson confirmed that there was good news on the pair.

“He is ok, it was just a really heavy knock and Tomas doesn’t enjoy coming off the field, let’s put it like that. If Tomas is available and selected, then I know what I am getting from him.

“Rob has been out here training fully this week and he’s looked a lot better than he has done for a long time, so hopefully he’ll be involved in the squad very shortly, maybe even Saturday.”

Elsewhere, there was good news for the Robins with Max O’Leary returning to training, with George Tanner having also stepped up his recovery, even if he still has a lot of work to do before he is available for selection.

The verdict

It’s good news for Pearson with Kalas as the former Chelsea man is a key player for the Robins and would be missed if he didn’t feature.

Similarly, Atkinson is another good player at this level and he would also help improve a Bristol City defence that have simply not kept enough clean sheets this season.

Of course, the manager isn’t going to take any risks given the Robins position, but it would be good for the team if the pair were involved against Blues.

