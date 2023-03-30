Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed a big setback for the club ahead of their Championship clash with Reading this weekend.

Indeed, the Robins boss has confirmed that the Robins star midfielder Alex Scott is set to miss out on the clash with a minor knee ligament injury.

The 19-year-old sustained the injury on England youth international duty during the week.

What has Nigel Pearson said?

In his press conference ahead of the match, Pearson revealed the injury, but was unclear as to how long Scott will now be sidelined for.

Indeed, he said, via BristolLive: "It’s just frustrating when you pick other injuries up like Alex Scott came off for England the other night. He won’t be available this weekend."

"It’s a minor knee ligament injury but I don’t know what the timeframe we’d put on that at the moment. It’s a bit unfortunate for us and certainly for him. We’ll see. We’ll still assess it, he only got back yesterday. He had it scanned, and we’ll see how that develops.

"It’s contact, but sometimes these things happen. There’s no point dwelling on the fact he’s picked up an injury now.

Nigel Pearson will now have to decide who to bring into the side in Scott's place | Credit: Action Images/Molly Darlington

"Firstly we’ll have to make sure his knee is okay. Our priority now is to look after the interests of the player. Everything else at the moment is secondary.

"Him playing for us for instance, he’ll come back not when we need him, but when he’s ready to come back."

Heading into this weekend's clash with Reading, Bristol City will be looking to put right their poor form prior to the international break, which they went into having suffered back to back defeats.

Reading will be a tough test, but with dismal form of their own, and a looming points deduction to be concerned about, the Robins may be playing them at a good time.

The Verdict

Losing Alex Scott for any period of time is obviously a big blow for Bristol City.

The 19-year-old has excelled in the Robins midfield this season, putting in performances that has attracted the eyes of several Premier League sides.

Indeed, Bristol City fans will hope this injury does not rule him out for too long. Otherwise, they will fear they may not see him play much more in a Bristol City shirt.

With those Premier League clubs circling, it seems like there is a good possibility that Scott could leave this summer, at the right price, so the most that is made of his remaining time at Ashton Gate, the better.

Let's hope we see him back in action prior to the conclusion of the season.