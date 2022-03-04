Nigel Pearson claim looks another obstacle to potential Nottingham Forest, Bristol City deal: Opinion

Antoine Semenyo is a player in demand ahead of the summer window, with the young Bristol City forward reportedly on the radar of at least nine teams.

Nottingham Forest tried their luck with a bid late in the January window but despite seeing that rejected by the Robins, they’ve been named as one of the clubs still in the race for him.

It’s clear to see why they’re keen as the 22-year-old has been brilliant since returning from injury in November and he’s now bagged six goals and seven assists in 15 Championship starts in 2021/22.

But with interest in the forward increasing as we head toward the end of the current campaign, Nigel Pearson’s recent comments about potential summer sales look to have cast doubt on chances of the Reds striking a deal.

With rumours circling about the futures of Semenyo, Alex Scott, and Han-Noah Massengo, the City boss has told the Bristol Post that any sales made in the upcoming window will be on the club’s terms.

He said: “My view on it is always this – they’re our players and if we have to lose them, they’ll go on our terms.

“We don’t want to necessarily be a ‘selling club’ just to keep afloat.”

Previous reports have indicated that the South West club value the former in the region of £20 million and with Pearson emphasising that they’re going to be strong in negotiations for him, it does seem as though the Reds may be priced out.

They won’t be able to splash that sort of cash unless they’re promoted and should they go up, you’d question whether doing so to bring in a player that is still quite raw is the right use of their funds with staying in the Premier League such a tough ask for newly-promoted sides.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Brighton, and West Ham United have all been linked and that trio all look better placed to offer City the sort of deal they’ll likely be looking for to part ways with Semenyo.

That’s not to say a future move is definitely off the cards, particularly if Brennan Johnson leaves, but it doesn’t seem likely the two clubs are going to see eye-to-eye over the 22-year-old.