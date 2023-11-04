Highlights Former Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson thanks fans for their support and expresses his pride in leading the team. He encourages them to continue supporting the current interim boss Curtis Fleming.

Bristol City is yet to appoint a new manager after Pearson's dismissal. Names like Chris Wilder and John Eustace have been linked to the vacancy, but it will be a tough task for any new manager to achieve promotion this season.

Despite their current league position and recent rough patch, Bristol City is still within reach of the play-offs. Pearson urges fans to support the team and emphasizes the importance of getting back to winning ways.

Former Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has written second a message to the club's fans following his sacking last Sunday - urging them to back the team this afternoon.

Pearson was dismissed from his duties following the Robins' 2-0 defeat at the home of rivals Cardiff City and broke his silence on social media earlier this week.

This morning, Pearson took to X to address Bristol City supporters ahead of this afternoon's game against Wednesday at Ashton Gate.

His post said: "Dear Bristol City supporters...

"The sheer volume of messages received this week has astounded me and my family, and although it's been impossible to reply to every

message individually, I have read as many as I can and truly feel humbled...

"My representative has made me aware of the many emails, messages, and the fans' forum OTIB, which is a place of lively debate allowing genuine supporters to air their differing views, and the support shown for me and my staff has been incredible.

"Thank you to every single one of you...

"Please support YOUR team, with Curtis Fleming at the helm, which we have enjoyed working with, taking great pride in shaping with intricate and individual detail, and allowing to evolve with a caring touch.

"I've been proud to be a custodian and leader for YOUR team.

"Cheers, Nige."

Interim boss Curtis Fleming will take charge of City as they host the bottom-of-the-league Owls this afternoon.

Who should Bristol City appoint?

After sacking Pearson on Sunday, the Robins are still yet to appoint a new boss.

Some high-profile managers have been linked with the vacancy, including John Eustace, Nathan Jones, Gary Rowett, and Liam Manning.

Following the dismissal of Pearson, Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown said: “We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success."

As stated, the aim for Bristol City is promotion.

Therefore, out of the names on the above list, surely they should go for Chris Wilder.

Wilder won promotion from the Championship with Sheffield United in 2019 and subsequently guided them to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League - though he is not the young, progressive coach they've hinted they could be looking for.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

Who might Bristol City appoint?

Frank Lampard was heavily linked with the vacancy.

However, as per Bristol Live, the club have not been in communication with the former Chelsea and Everton boss.

A fellow front-runner is John Eustace.

Eustace would be a more sensible appointment than Lampard however neither of these bosses have achieved Lansdown's goal of promotion.

Regardless of who City appoint, it will be a tough ask for any new gaffer to achieve promotion with the Robins this campaign.

However, they are just five points behind the play-offs despite their current league position of 15th and a rough patch of form in recent weeks that led to Pearson's departure.

This afternoon represents an opportunity for them to get back to winning ways and Pearson is right supporters should get behind Fleming and the players despite frustration at those higher up.