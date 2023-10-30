Highlights Nigel Pearson has expressed gratitude to Bristol City fans, players, and staff for their support during his time in charge.

Recent results played a big part in Pearson's departure from Bristol City, but the decision has been met with fury by many supporters.

The Robins could end up regretting this decision to dismiss the 60-year-old.

Nigel Pearson has taken to X to thank Bristol City fans for their support during his time in charge, also going on to express his gratitude to his former players and staff.

The Robins decided to part ways with the former Leicester City boss yesterday following his two-and-a-half year spell at Ashton Gate.

Revealing why this decision was made, the club's chairman Jon Lansdown said that recent results played a big part, but many supporters are furious about this decision to relieve the 60-year-old of his duties.

Losing five of their previous seven games, the Robins weren't in the best form, but managed to win those two other games and had done well enough during the early stages of the campaign to secure a respectable mid-table position for now.

Currently sitting in 15th place, that's a reasonably respectable position considering they lost Alex Scott in the summer and also sold Antoine Semenyo during the previous January window.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Alex Scott AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Han-Noah Massengo Burnley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Tomas Kalas Schalke 04 Permanent Taylor Moore Valenciennes FC Permanent Kane Wilson Derby County Permanent

Providing stability at Ashton Gate, his contributions both on and off the field will be remembered by the Robins' supporters, who may be fearing that this decision will come back to bite them.

In terms of potential successors, John Eustace, Nathan Jones and Gary Rowett have all been linked, with Eustace being unfairly dismissed from Birmingham City recently and Rowett leaving Millwall earlier this month after spending nearly four years at The Den.

The club are reportedly keen to bring in a replacement quickly, but it remains to be seen whether they already have their new man lined up.

What did Nigel Pearson say following his Bristol City exit?

It would have been easy for Pearson to be bitter after his dismissal, because he did well considering the limited resources he had and didn't get the chance to spend too much of the money the Robins generated from Scott's sale.

But the 60-year-old delivered a classy message, thanking all of those who contributed to his success at Ashton Gate.

He posted on X: "Dear Bristol City family, I would like to thank you, the fans, for your patience during a difficult period when COVID and changes have tested your resolve. I have been made so welcome in Bristol and the beautiful county of North Somerset, a place I simply adore.

"To my dear friends and colleagues at the training ground, and stadium on matchdays; thanks for your support, professionalism and humour, especially during difficult times.

"I’ve always hated workplaces where there are pecking orders, so to be with so many people who just get how important fun and support is, to obtaining meaningful output, has been simply brilliant. Sorry I’ll never make a Christmas do.

"To the players, thank you for the journey. Some have been present throughout, some for a short time, some no longer at the club, but all have played their roles. To the senior players; you are why many of the emerging stars will be so special. Always remember this.

"Thank you, I will see you in the Mendips, on the levels, and occasionally in a pub or two. My family and I have been so touched by your support. Take care, and good luck. Cheers, Nige."

Will Bristol City regret Nigel Pearson's exit?

Considering Pearson has provided stability, the decision to sack him is a harsh one.

After selling Scott and not doing enough in the transfer market to replace him, the Robins can't be surprised about their current position.

They have looked decent at times this term and you would have backed Pearson to turn things around.

To sack him before the international break is a strange decision, unless they already have someone lined up who they don't want to miss out on.

If the next appointment doesn't work out, the club will regret getting rid of Pearson.