Nigel Pearson and a new Bristol City contract: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

There will likely be a fair bit of change at Ashton Gate this summer with a significant number of Bristol City players out of contract at the end of the season.

It’s not just the playing squad either, Nigel Pearson’s future remains a little unclear as well as he’s yet to be offered a deal beyond the end of the current campaign.

We’ve examined what we know so far to investigate whether it’s likely he’ll sign a new, longer-term deal…

What do we know so far?

When Pearson was appointed as the new City boss, it was confirmed that it was only on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Speaking to the Bristol Post after the defeat to Stoke City on Good Friday, the 57-year-old reiterated that there was no update on an extended deal that would keep him at Ashton Gate beyond the end of 2020/21.

It seems Pearson is keen to get things wrapped up as soon as possible, however, and urged the club not to wait.

“If it’s in the summer it will be too late,” he explained. “If our aspirations are to be a Premier League side then we have probably got between four and six transfer windows to create a squad.”

Is it likely to happen?

Yes, it does seem likely that Pearson will sign a new contract at some point.

Change is needed at City and the experienced coach looks like the right man to oversee that, having built a promotion-winning side at Leicester City.

While his frustration was clear to see after their last two games, the way he referenced “the clear picture” he has in his mind for achieving his long-term ambitions at Ashton Gate indicated he doesn’t plan on leaving.

It could just be the case of the South West club wanting to ensure that they’re definitely going to be playing Championship football next term before they agree what you’d imagine won’t be a cheap deal.

As the City boss alluded to after the defeat to Coventry, they could still go down and it may be that the hierarchy want to wait until another season in the second tier is confirmed mathematically before offering him an extended deal.

Hopefully, for Robins supporters, this situation is wrapped up soon and the focus can shift to planning for the future.