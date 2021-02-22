Nigel Pearson agrees to become new Bristol City manager

Nigel Pearson has agreed to become the new Bristol City manager until the end of the season and Saturday’s game against Swansea City will be his first in charge, according to John Percy from The Telegraph.

City sacked Dean Holden last Tuesday and have been on the lookout for a replacement since, with reports yesterday indicating that Pearson was close to taking charge.

Percy has now reported that the deal is done and that the 57-year-old has agreed to become the City manager until the end of the season.

It is understood that the former Leicester City and Watford boss will be in the stands for tomorrow’s game against Middlesbrough before taking charge for the first time against Swansea on the weekend.

Reports elsewhere have indicated that should things go well, Pearson will likely take the job long-term, while it is believed that for the time being he will work with the club’s current backroom staff.

He arrives at Ashton Gate with the Robins in turmoil – having lost seven in a row and won just three times in their last 14 Championship games.

Pearson has experience with sides battling relegation and in securing promotion to the Premier League, having done by surpassing 100 points with Leicester.

An official announcement is expected this evening.

Are you Bristol City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Robins quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 1. Which Premier League club did City play twice in pre-season? West Ham Burnley Aston Villa West Brom

The Verdict

City needed to take action and make a change that would stop their slump, and in appointing Pearson they’ve done just that.

He’s the sort of character that should be able to have a huge impact straight away, while long-term he’s proven himself a manager capable of helping a club make it to the Premier League.

This looks like a fantastic appointment.