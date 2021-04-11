Nigel Pearson addresses talk that senior figure could depart Bristol City

Nigel Pearson insists he hasn’t asked Mark Ashton if he is potentially leaving Bristol City to join Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were taken over in the week, and it had been suggested the new owners would turn to the Robins CEO to take up a key role as part of the club, something which was confirmed to Football League World.

With Ashton having played an important role in bringing Pearson to Bristol City, it may be an issue for the experienced boss, who still doesn’t know if he will be in charge next season.

However, Pearson didn’t give much away when he was asked for the latest on the situation by Bristol Live.

“If he has then I’m not going to talk to you about it am I! In the nicest possible way. Look, it’s not really my place to ask him things like that.

“All I can say is that we have a really good working relationship, and if there is something in it then I’m not aware of it officially being the case. We’ll have to wait and see, won’t we?”

Pearson’s side drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate yesterday.

The verdict

This is a rumour that hasn’t really gone away, so you wouldn’t be surprised if it did happen in the coming weeks or at the end of the season.

Either way, it’s going to be a huge summer at Ashton Gate, with the owner set to make some major decisions, and it will be interesting to see what happens.

The managerial situation also needs to be resolved, as Pearson will need to know if he is planning for the long-term.

