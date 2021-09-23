Nigel Jemson makes Nottingham Forest relegation admission

Former Nottingham Forest player Nigel Jemson has told Football Fancast that he fears the club will be relegated down to Sky Bet League One this season.

The Reds currently sit second bottom of the Championship table after only winning one game all season and are now looking forward towards the start of a new era at City Ground after appointing Steve Cooper as their new head coach.

A former Swansea City boss, Cooper inherits a side that on paper has a good mix of youth and experience and therefore the expectations will be understandably high on a manager who has already shown in the past that he has the knowhow to be successful at second tier level.

However despite the recent appointment, Jemson is still wary of what could be to come for Forest, as he made the following admission:

“I don’t want to think about Nottingham Forest being in League One because I fear for them if that happens. I fear for them in the fact that the owner, Marinakis, may not stay there long.”

Cooper starts his Forest reign this weekend with a home game against Millwall and will be hoping that his squad buys into his methods quickly in order to achieve success sooner rather than later.

Following that home game for the new boss, the Reds will then travel to Barnsley away on the following Wednesday.

The Verdict

You can understand why Jemson has these concerns as the Reds aren’t in the best of positions right now, however there is a long way to go in the season.

If Forest can go on a winning run, they could soon be out of their current state in no time.

Much of their chances of making a turnaround will depend on the attitude of the squad as a whole, with there having been some certain individuals who really let the side down in recent weeks.

Only time will tell if Cooper and his staff can make the intended difference on Trentside.