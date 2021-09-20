Nigel Jemson makes claim involving Nottingham Forest and Chris Hughton

Former Nottingham Forest player Nigel Jemson has claimed to This is Futbol that he feels the club should have sacked Chris Hughton during the summer.

The club fired their manager last week, with Hughton departing after failing to pick up a win in the Sky Bet Championship this season, therefore underlining the real struggles that the Reds have endured so far this campaign.

That loss to Middlesbrough at home represented Forest’s sixth loss in their opening seven games with only a 1-1 draw away at arch rivals Derby County representing the only time that they actually chalked up any points on the board under Hughton.

Now Jemson has offered his thoughts on the departure of the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss, as he stated the following recently:

“If you’re going to get rid of Chris, you should have done it at the beginning of the season for me and let a new manager come in and do it his way.

“Not to give Chris until the end of the transfer window and then get rid of him because a new manager comes in and he might not want the players Chris has brought in, so it’s just a vicious circle again.”

It now appears that former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is now in the frame to come in as the club’s new manager, with it being said that Dane Murphy and the rest of the Forest hierarchy are keen to bring in a coach who can continue to help develop the club’s best young players.

Quiz: Are these 22 Nottingham Forest stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Nottingham Forest scored 38 league goals last season Real Fake

Meanwhile Forest are back in action on Saturday as they play host to Millwall at the City Ground.

The Verdict

It is very easy to say that Forest should have got rid of Hughton at an earlier point now that he has been removed from his position and it would be fair to say that Jemson has been a tad harsh.

Forest still have a talented squad at their disposal and the victory over Huddersfield Town at the weekend certainly underlined the potential that they do have.

With a new manager likely to come in this week, they could now have the chance to go on a good run of form in the league and reboot their season.

Whoevere they get in has to be someone that can stay in place during the long term as it is no help to anyone to see the club chopping and changing managers every year.