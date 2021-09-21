Nigel Jemson asks key John Terry question as Nottingham Forest rumours swirl

Ex-Nottingham Forest striker Nigel Jemson has questioned whether Chelsea legend John Terry is ready for the manager’s vacancy at the City Ground in an interview with Football FanCast, after previously being linked with the job.

Just days before Chris Hughton’s dismissal in the East Midlands, it was reported by The Sun (12/9 print edition; page 64) that the 40-year-old and former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder were both interested in the role with Forest failing to pick up a league victory all season at that point, something Terry distanced himself from after these reports emerged.

After a 2-0 home loss to Middlesbrough last Wednesday evening, the Irishman was relieved of his duties the following morning, having taken just one point from a possible 21 and were three points adrift of Peterborough United in 23rd place.

Quiz: Are these 22 Nottingham Forest stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Nottingham Forest scored 38 league goals last season Real Fake

Despite remaining at the bottom of the table after matchday eight, they picked up all three points under the temporary stewardship of interim boss Steven Reid with a 2-0 away victory at high-flyers Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

From one inexperienced man to another, there was the potential that John Terry could have been Chris Hughton’s permanent successor after leaving Aston Villa’s coaching staff in July to pursue his first job in management.

Former Forest forward Nigel Jemson has one key question about this possible appointment and in an interview with Football FanCast, he said: “People talk about John Terry. Is it too big a challenge for his first job? He’s got to start somewhere, obviously.

“I know he’s distanced himself from it when Chris was in charge but now Chris has gone, whether that would be an attractive offer for John is the question.”

That question may not need to be answered, with former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper set to be appointed by the club today after agreeing compensation with the Swans, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The Verdict:

In their current situation, hiring John Terry would have been a massive risk with no real managerial experience, so Nottingham Forest are wise to opt with a more established figure at the helm instead.

He would be a good appointment for a Championship side, but in a different situation. Ideally, he would need a side who wouldn’t be in any danger of being relegated to League One and have a full pre-season to assess his squad and make signings.

Terry would also need patience, something that Forest cannot provide at this moment in time with their current situation. For Forest, it would be a major risk. For Terry, it could be detrimental to his confidence if he fails to succeed and would be a huge blow this early in his managerial career.

The East Midlands side do have a track record of sacking managers in recent times though, so if imminent appointment Cooper leaves at the end of the campaign and Forest remain in the second tier, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the 40-year-old appointed then.

So he could eventually be the right man, but this is just the wrong time and wrong situation. The Championship side shouldn’t pursue him even if the Cooper deal falls through.