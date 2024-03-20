Highlights Howe clarified that Bearwood Park training ground sale is off, returning to original buyers for takeover discussions.

Nigel Howe has provided an update on the proposed sale of Reading.

The club’s former CEO is hoping to broker a deal amid fan uproar over the current ownership of Dai Yongge.

Yongge is a very unpopular figure among the supporters due to the dire financial situation that he has overseen at the Berkshire outfit.

The club has dropped to League One in the last year, and has received numerous points deductions in recent seasons.

The Royals are in danger of relegation to the fourth tier this campaign, having already been deducted six points due to financial rule breaches.

Reading FC takeover latest

Howe has clarified that the situation over the potential sale of the club’s Bearwood Park training ground will not be going ahead.

He has claimed that this allows Reading to go back to negotiating with the previous potential buyers over a possible takeover.

“Well clearly the situation over the training ground is now over,” said Howe, via the BBC.

“I think we can clearly say that that’s probably not going to go forward, so that allows us to then revert back to where we were prior to that, which is to get on with the original group of buyers.

“And when I use the word ‘group’ it means different individual buyers who have expressed interest to move them to signing up a letter of intent, which then allows us to move forward to an understanding of how their funds work, and then that allows us to go to the league and get their say-so that these people will be able to perform.

“You then go into an eight week process.

“It’s a tortuous route, but at least again we’ve taken out the things that could’ve gone wrong previously, with some of the people that have come along and said they’ve got money but haven’t had money.

“We’ve cleared that up.

“It’s unfortunate that last week we had that interruption.”

Howe was unable to give an exact timeframe for when he can expect a deal to be finalised, but is optimistic the process can be completed within six to eight weeks.

“These things don’t move that quickly,” he added

“We’ve seen the purchase of football clubs take six or seven months.

“I would hope that what we’re doing is working through a process that will take six to eight weeks.

“And that’s my programme to get through, mid-May hopefully we’ll be talking.

“It’s hard to know where you’re going to end up on a week-to-week basis because you can hit things that people thought they’d agreed but haven’t agreed.”

Reading league position

League One Table (As it stands March 20th) Team P GD Pts 17 Shrewsbury Town 39 -26 44 18 Reading 39 -2 42 19 Burton Albion 38 -19 39 20 Cambridge United 38 -23 39 21 Cheltenham Town 37 -20 35 22 Fleetwood Town 39 -20 34 23 Port Vale 37 -26 33 24 Carlisle United 38 -34 23

Reading are currently 18th in the League One table, with Ruben Selles’ side sitting seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Royals have played more games than their rivals, with just seven fixtures remaining before the term comes to an end.

Next up for Reading is a home game against Northampton Town on 29 March.

Positive takeover development for Reading

Howe’s involvement in this process will be seen as a positive development by supporters as he will help broker a takeover as quickly as possible.

The sooner that Yongge departs the club the better, as his ownership reign has been disastrous.

Supporters deserve better than the uncertainty over the club’s future that they’ve had to deal with, as well as the many points deductions.

The timeframe of six to eight weeks provides some light at the end of the tunnel, but that still requires everything going quite smoothly in a process that has had many bumps on the road up to this point.