Nigel Clough targeting 31-year-old in potential Mansfield Town reunion

Mansfield Town are interested in signing Burton Albion forward Lucas Akins this month, according to Alan Nixon.

Nigel Clough will be keen to stamp his authority at the One Call Stadium, as he looks to strengthen his squad this month.

The Stags currently sit 19th in League Two, and will be keen to keep on climbing the table after a 4-0 home win over Port Vale at the weekend.

According to Alan Nixon, Burton Albion forward Lucas Akins could be set to reunite with Clough this month.

Akins joined Burton from Stevenage in 2014, and has since scored 64 goals in 298 games for the Brewers in all competitions.

The 31-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the season, though, so it remains to be seen whether Burton look to sell him this month, rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Akins has made 24 appearances for Burton in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals with five of those coming in League One.

The Verdict

This doesn’t come as a surprise.

Clough is likely to want to bring in players who he knows and trusts this month, and having done a great job in charge of Burton, Akins fits the ball.

He is a quick, strong forward who can play out wide or through the middle, and he has scored a lot of goals for the Brewers.

He is getting old, but he has promotions on his CV and could be a great influence on and off the pitch for Mansfield.