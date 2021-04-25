Nigel Adkins throws support behind Charlton player following setback

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has backed Jayden Stockley to come back stronger following his penalty miss against Peterborough yesterday.

The Addicks would have been fifth in the table should they have defeated Posh at The Valley yesterday, but they stumbled to a 1-0 defeat to a team that have all-but secured promotion to the Championship.

That is a league where Charlton would like to be next season but yesterday’s result was a major setback to those ambitions, especially after winning 6-0 in midweek against Plymouth Argyle.

But it wasn’t to be for Adkins’ outfit, although they did have their chance to level the game in the first half following Jonson Clarke-Harris’ ninth minute opener for the visitors.

Charlton were awarded a spot kick after Alex Gilbey was felled, and Jayden Stockley was given the chance to get his side back into the game.

But a fantastic stop from loan goalkeeper Josef Bursik denied the striker from netting a rare strike with his foot, with all of his six Charlton goals so far coming with his head.

It will have been disappointing for Stockley to not see his effort hit the back of the net, but Adkins has thrown his support behind the 27-year-old and believes it was a great save from Bursik to deny the striker, and that he would have no qualms in offering him the chance to take a penalty again.

“The guys have been talking amongst themselves. They’ve been taking penalties on a regular basis,” said Adkins, per London News.

“Jayden is the one who has taken it there – I’d have every confidence in him taking it again. But it’s obviously something we’ll talk about as a team, because we have got to capitalise on them.

“It probably goes down as a good save, and not a bad penalty.”

The Verdict

It was a very good save by the Peterborough goalkeeper to deny Stockley, who maybe just isn’t meant to score with his feet.

Stockley has proven to be very effective with his head and his six headed goals for the Addicks is testament to that, and it’s a weapon that Adkins likes to utilise.

Stockley has been around the block though and he will easily get over this latest setback, and he will probably come back and fire in a goal or two to perhaps get them into the play-offs.