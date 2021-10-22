Nigel Adkins sends classy message following Charlton Athletic sacking

Nigel Adkins has wished Charlton Athletic well moving forward after he was sacked in the week.

Thank you @SandgaardThomas for the opportunity, honour and privilege to be the Manager of @CAFCofficial Good luck to you, @johnnie_jackson the staff, team, supporters and everyone connected with @CAFCofficial in the future. Nigel https://t.co/jExM7owc7D — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) October 22, 2021

The former Hull City boss had been tasked with building a team that could compete for promotion to the Championship this season, but an awful start that has seen the Addicks win just two of their 13 games means they are currently 22nd in the table and four points from safety.

Therefore, the anger from the fans has been understandably building, with the hierarchy making the decision to remove Adkins from the role following the 3-2 defeat to Accrington on Tuesday.

And, the 56-year-old has taken to Twitter today to send a classy message to all connected to the club.

“Thank you Thomas Sandgaard for the opportunity, honour and privilege to be the manager of Charlton Athletic. Good luck to you, Johnnie Jackson, the staff, team, supporters and everyone connected with Charlton in the future. Nigel.”

As he touches on, assistant Johnnie Jackson is in caretaker charge, with his first game a tough one at high-flying Sunderland tomorrow.

The verdict

This is a nice touch from Adkins and most of the fans will appreciate it. In truth, there won’t be many doubting the character or integrity of the boss, and they know he tried his best.

But, there’s no getting away from the fact that the start of this campaign has been very poor and it ultimately comes down to the manager.

So, it was the right call and now it’s down to Jackson to show he merits the job on a long-term basis by picking up some good results in the coming weeks.

