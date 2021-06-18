Nigel Adkins reveals interest in securing double player arrival for Charlton

Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins has admitted that he would love to get both Liam Millar and Ian Maatsen back at the club for another season on loan but concedes it could well be the case both end up in the Championship.

The Addicks are up and running this summer with the arrival of Jayden Stockley on a permanent deal from Preston North End, following on from his own loan spell at the club last year.

Indeed, both Millar and Maatsen played regularly last season for the Addicks during their respective loan spells from Liverpool and Chelsea and Adkins has said he’d love to bring them back if possible for next year, but has suggested it might be the case their parent clubs want them to experience Championship football now.

Quoted by the South London Press, Adkins said:

“I was very impressed with both players.

“I would imagine that both will go on loan again next season to Championship clubs.

“However, if that doesn’t happen then we would certainly be interested in bringing them back.

“And that is going to be at the very end of the transfer window because they will do their pre-seasons at their clubs. Liam is away with Canada [playing in World Cup qualifiers].

“There will be a lot of loan players who become available after the season starts. That’s a frustration, when you want to get your team in place early doors.”

The Verdict

Time will have to tell, here.

Both Maatsen and Millar earned plenty of minutes last season and that is what parent clubs want for their loaned out players, and they’d get that at Charlton again next year more than likely.

Adkins raises a good point, though, in saying that a Championship move might now be lined up for the pair in the coming weeks and so we’ll just have to see if it falls into the Addicks’ hands or not.

