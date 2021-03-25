Nigel Adkins reveals frustrating player news as Charlton gear up for Easter period

Nigel Adkins has revealed that Conor Washington is set to miss Charlton Athletic’s Easter matches due to a hamstring strain.

Washington has been in fine form for Charlton since arriving from Hearts in the summer, scoring 11 goals in 32 games for the Addicks this term.

He went into Saturday’s draw with AFC Wimbledon having scored four goals in his last three games, but his afternoon culminated in frustration.

Washington picked up a hamstring strain in the early stages of the contest, and was subsequently replaced by Dialling Jaiyesimi.

Nigel Adkins has now told the South London Press that Washington is set to miss Charlton’s upcoming Easter matches due to a hamstring problem.

He said: “Without giving away too much information to the opposition, Conor has got a hamstring injury. We’ve got excellent medical staff here, I’ve identified that already.

“Obviously he is not going to be available for the Easter games. We’ll just assess it and see how he goes from there. All players respond differently to treatment – some are quicker than others. We’ll see how that goes.”

Charlton have two huge games coming up, facing Doncaster Rovers on Good Friday before hosting Lincoln City on Easter Monday.

The Addicks sit seventh in the League One table.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a bit of a blow for Charlton.

Washington has been their main source of goals since joining from Hearts in the summer, and has really found his feet in front of goal of late.

Doncaster and Lincoln are both above them in the table and they need to win these sort of games if they are to finish in the promotion places this term.

Going into those games without your prolific forward is a concern, it is fair to say. They do have Jayden Stockley and Jaiyesimi, though, who can both score goals at this level and have been decent this term.