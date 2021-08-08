Nigel Adkins reveals Charlton Athletic’s interest in player also wanted by Sheffield United

Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins has confirmed that Crewe Alexandra attacker Charlie Kirk is a player that the Addicks have been interested in signing this summer.

The Addicks have been consistently linked with a potential move for Kirk this summer as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

The 23-year-old was left out of Crewe’s opening game of the League One season against Cheltenham Town on Saturday. That could perhaps be an indication over his future with them this summer.

Matters have been further complicated by a report from The Sun revealing that Championship side Sheffield United are now interested in making a move for Kirk.

It is believed that a move could set the Blades back around £500,000 and that they could now be seriously rivalling Charlton for his potential signature.

Speaking to London News Online, Adkins revealed that Kirk is a player that is on Charlton’s radar this summer, although he refused to be drawn on the fact that the 23-year-old was left out of Crewe’s squad for their League One opener.

He said: “He’s a player that we’ve always liked. There’s a lot of players out there. There’s three weeks left of the transfer window.

“There’s a lot of players that we’ve been after, a lot of players that we’ve gone and tracked who’ve maybe gone elsewhere to different clubs.

“I didn’t see that he didn’t play today. From my point of view, you’re asking me a question about him – he’s one of many talented footballers that we’ve gone and tracked.”

The verdict

This is a very difficult one for Adkins and Charlton and Kirk is a player that they have clearly been trying to bring into the club throughout the summer.

The 23-year-old is the sort of talented attacking player that they might need to unlock stubborn defences this season, and that was perhaps in full evidence during their goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Kirk would surely be tempted to move away from Crewe this summer given the amount of interest in him now from Charlton and now Sheffield United.

The League One club are not afraid of selling their key players and then replacing them with more talented options and that is the model that they use to enjoy their success on the field.

Therefore, you would imagine that a deal could be struck for Kirk for Charlton or Sheffield United. Adkins wants to secure a deal for the 23-year-old so losing out on him would be a major blow for the Addicks who as he revealed have already missed out on targets who have gone to other clubs.