Nigel Adkins reveals Charlton Athletic transfer frustrations and outlines further plans to strengthen

Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins has suggested that the Addicks have been frustrated in their efforts to bring in players ahead of them returning to pre-season this summer.

The Addicks have managed to secure one important arrival already this summer, with forward Jayden Stockley arriving at the Valley on a permanent deal from Preston North End. That saw them beat off competition from the likes of Portsmouth for his signature.

This summer is Adkins’ first chance to enhance his squad with the right players that will suit what he is going to try and build with them moving forwards. The most recent player that they have been linked with a potential interest in is Wigan Athletic’s Viv Solomon-Otabor who could be available on a free transfer this summer.

Speaking to London News Online, Adkins has revealed that Charlton had been wanting to conduct a lot more of their transfer business by this stage in the window. However, he insisted that they have altered their plans now and are prepared to wait a little longer to wrap up moves for key targets.

He said: “When you look at it, a lot of players across the board are waiting to get closer to pre-season. I would have liked everybody to be in for the start of pre-season. Realistically that’s not going to happen and we’re going to have to work our way through pre-season.

“The transfer window will still be open after the season starts.

“The way the market is going, we’ll probably have to wait a little longer for players.

“I’ve got to get my head around that, we’ve got to get our head around that and keep working hard to make these upcoming years very special.”

The verdict

Given the financial climate at the moment this summer was always going to be one of the most challenging ones for clubs to sign the players that they want to. Therefore to expect to have been able to conduct all their transfer business before the start of pre-season was always going to be a major ask for the Addicks and so it has proved to be.

The arrival of Stockley is huge and does show the direction that they want to go in and the ambition that Charlton have to really challenge for promotion next season. However, Adkins is fully aware that the Addicks need to bring in more signings of that type of quality to be able to challenge amongst the best sides in the league next term.

It seems that Charlton are going to now adopt a slightly slower approach to their recruitment this summer and they will hope that pays off and they are able to be rewarded for that patience. These comments though show that the ambition remains there to have a successful transfer window.