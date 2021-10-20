Nigel Adkins reacts as Charlton Athletic lose again with his job on thin ice

Nigel Adkins insists he wants to remain in charge of Charlton Athletic despite another defeat in League One last night.

The Addicks have endured a nightmare start to the season, and sit 22nd in League One having won two of their opening 13 matches.

Last night, they fell to their eighth defeat of the campaign – their fourth at the Valley this season – losing 3-2 at home to Accrington Stanley.

Harry Pell put Stanley a goal up before a David Morgan own-goal put Charlton on level terms. Pell and Ethan Hamilton put the visitors 3-1 up, though, before Jayden Stockley netted a late consolation in a 3-2 defeat.

Charlton fans voiced their frustration towards the manager, who was clearly hurting after watching his side fall to another defeat.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Adkins said post-match: “I have got thick skin. I want to be here, that is an important thing. And for me it is how I can keep putting ourselves in a position to learn from mistakes which are happening because you’ve got to.

“But we all know the reality of football. I will put that to one side and keep doing my job to the best of my ability. What has happened has happened. You can’t change it. All you can do is come in and work very hard.

“I can understand when things are going against us, it is a challenge. And someone has got to bear the brunt of the frustration.

“But what you do is have belief in yourself and you learn about yourself even more, you learn about the people you are surrounded with – and how they respond to it.”

The Verdict

It really is baffling to see that Adkins remains in charge. They did excellent last season when he came in and lost only one game, but they have fell below their standards this campaign.

They have already lost four times at home and eight times this season, and it just looks as if confidence is at an all-time low.

It looks like it will be a tough season for them, and it’s hard to see where they go from here.