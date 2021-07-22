Nigel Adkins offers pre-season update on Charlton Athletic individual

Saturday’s friendly against Reading gives Nigel Adkins the perfect opportunity to welcome Ryan Inniss back into the fray.

Inniss, 26, only appeared 13 times as he fought a quad problem last season. Although in the games he did start, The Addicks won nine of those.

Adkins told LondonNewsOnline: “I had a good chat with Ryan when we started pre-season, he came back in good nick. We’re managing him through pre-season. He’s due to start on Saturday.

“He is a big player for us. We’ve got to look after him. He is working very hard. We have excellent medical staff. That collaboration of working together to get the best out of his body and give him the opportunity to perform to his maximum.”

The centre-back started his career at Charlton’s South London rivals, Crystal Palace, however, he never made a single appearance and spent much of his time with The Eagles on loan. Spells at the likes of Port Vale, Colchester United and Newport County followed before heading to The Valley last summer.

The Verdict

If Inniss was to fight off this ongoing quad issue then Charlton’s hopes of a promotion push would increase significantly. Last season, they looked a much better outfit when the 26-year-old was fit and available.

Nigel Adkins could potentially build his side with Inniss being the cornerstone at the back.

