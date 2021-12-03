‘Nigel Adkins’, ‘Michael Flynn’ – Who should fill Doncaster Rovers’ manager vacancy? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Doncaster Rovers parted company with Richie Wellens on Thursday evening with the club sat 23rd in League One and six points from safety.

After an exciting summer transfer window to be where they are after competing in and around the play-off places in recent seasons is significantly below par. Gary McSheffrey will be assisted by Frank Sinclair in caretaker charge for the team’s FA Cup hosting of Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Donny are winless in six in the third tier and will be hoping the decision can re-vitalise the squad and see Rovers show signs that they can compete against the drop in the coming weeks.

There is currently no clear front runner for the job which would appear to give McSheffrey the chance to audition for the role in the short term.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see who they think should come into the dugout at the Keepmoat Stadium…

Alfie Burns

Someone like Michael Flynn would be quite an exciting appointment at Doncaster.

He’s on the back of a really good job at Newport, who were challenging at the top of League Two, so I’d have little doubts about him stepping into a struggling Doncaster club.

There’s an element of risk, of course, and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that he takes Doncaster down.

However, he’d bring a fresh approach to the club and would be hungry enough to give everything he could to keep them in League One.

Then, in a worse case scenario, he’s the man taking them down into a division he’s proved himself capable before.

It covers Doncaster at a couple of bases, so would be the route I’d be looking to take.

Charlie Gregory

It’s a hard one to call in terms of who next for Doncaster. Do they take a risk and give an untested manager his first crack and effort to prove himself? Do they plump for someone who has done well at a lower level and give them their first effort at League One management? Or do they go for an experienced choice?

I’ve seen all manner of names bandied around and linked with the job so far but, for me, I think they have to go for experience. If they go for someone who has never stepped foot in management before right now, there is no guarantee the players will respond to him as well as they would to someone who they know has been there and done that and can get them out of a relegation scrap.

In that respect, someone like Nigel Adkins would be good if they can land him. He may have been sacked at Charlton but that could have been more a matter of situation than anything. Another good shout could be Sol Campbell, who has certainly been in this situation before and worked wonders considering the role in which he was placed. The former player is desperate for another job and, given the chance, he would no doubt give it his all.

One of those two could certainly stop the rot at Doncaster.

Quiz: 30 questions about Doncaster Rovers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did Doncaster sign Andy Williams from? Swindon Northampton Rochdale Bristol Rovers

Josh Cole

Having parted ways with Richie Wellens, Doncaster should now be looking to convince Michael Flynn to take over the vacancy at the Keepmoat Stadium.

During his time in charge of Newport County, Flynn helped the Welsh side reach the play-off final where they suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Morecambe.

Although the 41-year-old has yet to experience life in League One as a manager, he will fancy his chances of guiding Doncaster to a relative amount of success at this level in the coming months.

By helping Rovers retain their third-tier status for another season next year, Flynn could potentially take the club to new heights during the 2022/23 campaign if he is backed in the summer transfer window.