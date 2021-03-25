Nigel Adkins issues Charlton Athletic prediction that supporters are likely to love

Nigel Adkins will be hoping he can make a positive impact with Charlton Athletic, after being appointed as Lee Bowyer’s successor.

The former Southampton and Scunthorpe United boss took charge of the club on 18th March, after Lee Bowyer left his role in charge of the Addicks as he moved to Championship side Birmingham City.

Adkins has experience of winning promotion from League One, having guided both Scunthorpe and Southampton out of the third-tier earlier in his managerial career.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Adkins was looking to build on that experience whilst with Southampton and Scunthorpe, and felt as though there is a ‘bright future’ ahead for Charlton, regardless of which manager is in the dugout.

“It’s good that we’ve got a vision of where we want to get to. If we can keep build the environment and the culture, then at some point, Charlton Athletic will get there in the future.

“Three times I’ve been promoted from this division, so over the years we’ve been able to amass a fair bit of experience from that. I’m just excited because we haven’t been able to meet anybody. I can’t wait to meet the supporters, I can’t wait to get the supporters back into the stadium.

“We’re all one big family, that’s going to be the biggest thing. Everyone’s been through some challenging periods of time, and there’s a bright future ahead for the football club whoever is going to be in charge.

“The owner has set a great vision out and everyone has got to work hard together so we keep putting the building blocks in place to slowly but surely Charlton Athletic can reach the divisions set by the chairman in the future.”

Charlton are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on Doncaster Rovers on Good Friday, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Adkins’ side.

The Verdict:

I think he’s the right manager to take the club forward.

The Addicks’ off-the-field problems seem to be behind them nowadays, and I think they needed a manager that is going to be looking towards the future, and Adkins certainly fits that description.

Adkins has experience of managing at this level earlier in his managerial experience, and if they aren’t to win promotion into the Championship, then I think they’ll be one of the favourites to win promotion into the second-tier next season.

The future is bright for Charlton, and the club’s supporters will be hoping they can see progress in the near future.