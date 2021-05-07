Nigel Adkins faces these Charlton Athletic dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Hull City

Charlton Athletic have a shot at making the play-offs this weekend and will be looking to do exactly that this Sunday in Sky Bet League One.

An up and down season for the Addicks all comes to this and they’ll be looking to beat Hull City at The Valley whilst hoping that Accrington and Burton Albion are going to do them a favour at Portsmouth and Oxford United respectively.

Charlton, though, can only focus on themselves and getting the job at hand done against the already-promoted Tigers.

What dilemmas does Nigel Adkins face in this one, then? We take a look…

Who replaces JFC?

It’s been confirmed that Jake Forster-Caskey suffered an ACL injury in the midweek win over Lincoln City and so, of course, he will be missing this weekend and for some time after.

Adkins needs to decide who he will bring into the midfield, then, with Albie Morgan coming on against the Imps to replace Forster-Caskey.

Will it be Morgan or someone else from the start? We’ll soon find out.

Aneke from the start?

Equally, Chuks Aneke came on during the game against Lincoln and helped Charlton secure all three points before Adkins took him off as he was worried about the forward getting a red card.

Aneke has had plenty of impact from the bench at times this year but could Adkins be tempted to start him? And how will that change the dynamic of the Charlton attack if he does do that? Surely he can’t drop Jayden Stockley.

Aneke will likely start as a sub, but it’s still a call Adkins needs to make.