Nigel Adkins faces these Charlton Athletic decisions ahead of AFC Wimbledon at 3pm

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins takes charge of his first game as the new boss of the men from The Valley this afternoon as they travel west to AFC Wimbledon on the other side of the capital.

A busy week at SE7 was capped by Adkins replacing Lee Bowyer and he’ll be looking to get off to a winning start against a Wimbledon side badly struggling for form in the third tier.

Here, we take a look at a couple of decisions Adkins faces this weekend…

Stick or twist? That is the question Adkins will need to answer himself first of all.

Charlton came back in fine style against Bristol Rovers earlier this week as they won 3-2 and it could well be the case that he wants to keep the side the same from that win.

At the same time, though, there might be some early tweaks he wants to make and it remains to be seen just who he picks in his XI.

Secondly, it’ll be interesting to see if Adkins goes attacking from the off.

He’s known for his offensive style of play but he’s only had a few days to get his message across, will he look to set Charlton higher up the pitch or in a more offensive formation this afternoon? Time will ultimately tell.

It’s a chance for Adkins to get up and running, and Charlton fans will be excited to see how he does.