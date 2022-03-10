Nigel Adkins explains his plans for the future after early season Charlton Athletic exit

Nigel Adkins has been a hugely successful manager in the EFL since first taking the reins at Scunthorpe United in 2006.

The 56-year-old, who has won promotion from League One three times and once from the Championship, is looking to get back into the game in some capacity after being dismissed by Charlton Athletic in October.

A romantic return to Scunthorpe looked a possibility when Neil Cox lost his job, but Keith Hill stepped in at Glanford Park and appears keen to stay at the club even if they are relegated to the National League this season.

Adkins explained what his plans for the future are when he guested on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: “I’ve had a short period of time out since Charlton.

“I’ve not applied for any jobs yet, I’ve not looked for any jobs yet, I do some mentoring, I do some talks, I’m quite busy in what I’m doing and I’m always learning.

“I’m keeping my eye out, I love being at a football club, I love being a manager, I love being a coach, I love being involved in all the different things, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

“I’ve got bags of enthusiasm and obviously experience of the good things and the bad things.

“It’s important that you fail because that is how you learn to succeed.

“You need that resilience to pick yourself up and go again.

“I love football, I’m enthused by it, I love trying to help people get better and how you can bring a team together.

“I’ve got too much experience not to share.

“Anywhere I can help people, that’s what I’m looking to do.”

The majority of Adkins’ managerial success came the best part of ten years ago, or more, and attitudes from players and club owners seems to have changed a lot since.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Adkins would take to return to football and if it could even be in a boardroom rather than a dugout.

The Verdict

In this case, it feels like Adkins’ stock is only as good as his last job and he has not been a resounding success at any of his last four clubs.

Therefore, the most realistic level for Adkins to return to management would seem to be in League Two or the National League, and even in the fourth tier it would not be received as an ambitious appointment.

It is clear in the way that Johnnie Jackson has lifted Charlton out of the relegation zone and towards a safe mid table position, that Adkins was underperforming at The Valley and the Addicks’ squad was capable of playing at a much higher level, than what they were turning out at the beginning of the season.

Adkins does not deserve to shoulder all of the blame for that, but having a club of their relative size for League One flirting with relegation to League Two reflects very badly on his reputation as a manager.