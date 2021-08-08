Nigel Adkins delivers message to Charlton Athletic fans following Sheffield Wednesday stalemate

Two of League One’s promotion favourites for this season battled it out at The Valley yesterday, but in the end there was nothing to split Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

The match marked the start of Nigel Adkins’ first full season in charge of the Addicks after arriving in March to Lee Bowyer, and they lost just once in the final 10 matches of the campaign to show that the former Southampton, Reading and Hull boss had something good to work with.

Having just missed out on the play-off places, Charlton have probably done not as much incoming business as would have been expected – they secured another loan for Akin Famewo, signed Jayden Stockley permanently and added to the striker with Sean Clare, George Dobson and Craig MacGillivray.

You’d think that more will be done before September 1 but as far as results go, an opening day draw against Wednesday wasn’t the worst in the world.

It was also the first time that Adkins had managed a competitive Charlton game in-front of a home crowd and he addressed supporters this morning and how good the atmosphere was at The Valley.

Good morning. Taking the opportunity to reflect on ⁦@CAFCofficial⁩ opening ⁦@EFL⁩ fixture. The Valley was rocking. A great connection and commitment of fans, players, staff and owner. Thank you to everyone who made it a special day. #cafc pic.twitter.com/9B7x8nF1S0 — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) August 8, 2021

The Verdict

Even though there’s probably some holes in the squad right now that need to be addressed, there’s every reason to be positive as a Charlton Athletic fan.

They have a manager in charge who knows how to win promotion from this league and he has a number of experienced pros coupled with some young talent to be a title-winning contender this season.

More will need to be done in terms of adding players before the transfer window closes, however considering how strong Sheffield Wednesday’s team looked on paper, a draw and a clean sheet was a decent start in what could be a good season for the Addicks.