Nigel Adkins delivers fitness update on several members of Charlton squad

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has offered a fitness update on his playing squad as the Addicks look to get their first win of the season against Wigan Athletic this weekend at The Valley.

The men from SE7 have had a tough opening to their League One campaign with a draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday followed by narrow defeats against both Oxford United and then MK Dons in midweek.

There’s plenty of time to get going and get up the league table, however, and the Addicks will be aiming to make that happen this weekend as they take on a Wigan side that has been very active this summer in terms of adding to their squad.

In terms of Charlton squad news, meanwhile, Adkins has offered an update on the likes of Conor Washington, Ben Purrington and Jake Forster-Caskey ahead of hosting the Latics:

“Conor Washington came off on Tuesday with a lot of discomfort,” he said via the club’s website:

“He probably won’t make the game, but you never know. We’ve got excellent medical care here, he’s been assessed and he’s progressing, but he probably won’t make the game.

“We’ve got one or two other players with some niggles, it’s been a busy period, but on the whole, the players are in good spirits and looking forward to the game.

“Ben Purrington has been on the grass in the last stages of his rehab. We hope he’ll be back training with the players next week as long as keeps that progression.

“Alex Gilbey is doing some physical activity, he’s still suffering from the after-effects of COVID. He’ll be a little bit longer.

“Jake Forster-Caskey has had his 12-week assessment which went really well. He’s in all the time and working extremely hard on his rehabilitation. He’s a great professional and an important part of what we are.

“Ronnie Schwartz missed a lot of pre-season. He’s stepped up by playing 45 minutes for the U23s on Tuesday and came through unscathed. He trained with the group today, so we’ll be looking to progress his level of fitness.

“We planned to take Ryan Inniss off at half-time on Tuesday and Deji [Elerwew] came on – he was outstanding.”

The Verdict

Charlton will be looking to get going this weekend after a couple of frustrating performances in the last week.

There’s also a hope that the squad is going to be added to before the end of the summer window, with the squad looking a little thin on the ground, particularly with these current fitness conundrums in mind.

There’s still time for such reinforcements to be signed, though, and the Addicks just need to ensure they don’t lose too much ground to the early leaders whilst they go about trying to sign players.

