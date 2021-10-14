Nigel Adkins breaks silence on Charlton Athletic player decision

Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins has suggested that the Addicks have made the decision to allow Ronnie Schwartz to leave early from his deal so that he can get game time with another club.

The Addicks have confirmed Schwartz’s departure from the Valley this week with the forward leaving the club despite him still having 20 months remaining on the deal he signed when arriving at the club in January.

After making his debut for Charlton in a 2-0 defeat against Accrington Stanley as a substitute, the forward managed to score his one and only goal for the Addicks in the 4-4 draw with Rochdale.

However, that was as good as it ever got for Schwartz at the Valley with the 32-year-old even missing a decisive penalty in the closing minutes against Oxford United in March. That meant he ended last term with just one goal in 14 games.

Schwartz has been firmly down the pecking order at Charlton under Adkins and he has been behind the likes of Jayden Stockley and Josh Davison. Therefore, a decision has been taken by the League One club to allow him to move away from the Valley at this stage.

Have Charlton Athletic had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Charlton Athletic had a higher or lower average attendance compared Bolton Wanderers this season? Higher Lower

Speaking to London News Online, Adkins revealed that Charlton had made the decision to allow Schwartz to leave so that he can now get fixed up with another side and start playing football once again.

He said: “We wish him well – he’s a good guy.

“Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for him while he was here. We just hope he finds a club where he can start managing to play football.”

The verdict

It is a real shame the way that Schwartz’s time with Charlton has progressed, and ultimately ended, because it did seem like there was a player in there for the Addicks during his first few appearances after his January transfer window arrival.

However, it has been evident really since Adkins took over from Lee Bowyer that Schwartz was never going to be firmly in his plans in terms of his strongest available line-up. Therefore, it is not a surprise to see the decision being made to allow him to leave the club at this point.

It is perhaps an indication that Adkins remains in favour and in a position of relative power with the football club if they are deciding to offload a player who he does not feel is a valuable member of the squad.

Schwartz can hopefully now start to get his career back on track and find a new club swiftly. At the age of 32 he offers a wealth of experience and he might have to return to the continent to find himself a new challenge.