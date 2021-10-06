Nigel Adkins at Charlton Athletic: His one best moment and one worst moment at the Addicks so far

After just one defeat in 10 league games at the back end of the 2020/21 season, Charlton Athletic had high expectations of Nigel Adkins this term.

Although it has not gone to plan and the club are languishing in 21st place after 11 matches.

The Addicks did earn a crucial 2-1 win at Fleetwood Town last time out which was a huge relief for Adkins who was very unpopular with the fan base going into the match at Highbury Stadium.

Here, we take a look at the best and worst moment of Adkins’ tenure in SE7 so far…

Best moment

After Adkins took over Charlton won five, drew four and lost one of their remaining 10 League One fixtures, no result was more emphatic than the side’s 6-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

Charlton were 2-0 up at the break and then scored three times in the opening quarter of an hour of the second half before Chuks Aneke put the icing on the cake in the 89th minute.

At the time the Addicks looked play-off bound but they picked up just two points from the next available nine and eventually missed out on goal difference.

Worst moment

Charlton served up the most abject of displays in their 2-1 home defeat against Cheltenham Town in early September.

Two soft goals saw the Robins double their lead just over 30 minutes in during a first half performance where the home side managed just two shots.

Jonathan Leko halved the deficit in the second half but it was not enough and the performance begun a very uninspiring five game winless run of which the fan base turned on the manager.

Charlton Athletic have never been in the fourth tier of English football and have been in the League One relegation zone for some weeks now, there have been many low points this term for Adkins with the club’s 4-1 loss to newly promoted Bolton Wanderers last midweek amongst the contenders.