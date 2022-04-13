Nico Gordon to Chelsea: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

European champions Chelsea are one of a number of clubs tracking Birmingham City youngster Nico Gordon ahead of the summer transfer window.

As reported by Nathan Gissing, Thomas Tuchel’s side are one of many that are considering a move for the towering defender, along with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

But it is the Blues who are taking a very keen interest in the 19-year-old as scouts have attended his last three appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Gordon made his debut for Birmingham back in June 2020, making two appearances at the back end of the 2019-20 campaign and he followed a similar trend last season by playing in both of the Blues’ final two Championship matches of the season.

Following an injury crisis of late at St. Andrew’s though, Gordon has received an extended run in the side, starting in Birmingham’s last six matches and scoring against Bristol City.

Is a transfer likely to happen this summer though for Gordon amid his impressive performances?

With his current contract expiring in June 2023, you’d have to say that there’s every chance that Birmingham could potentially cash in on the teenager.

Like most second tier clubs, Birmingham are operating at a loss financially and if a significant offer comes for Gordon attached with a sell-on clause, then it will probably have to be considered.

Whilst his development in the short-term would more-than likely be best served staying at Birmingham and getting a full season of being a first-choice centre-back under his belt, the truth is a lot of young players will have their head turned by big clubs.

Chelsea are definitely one of those and should they submit a bid for the athletic young defender, then it’s definitely something that all parties will have to sit down and consider.