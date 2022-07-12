Nicky Cadden shares message with Barnsley supporters after sealing permanent move

Nicky Cadden has taken to Twitter to share a message with Barnsley’s supporters after sealing a permanent move to the club.

As confirmed by Barnsley’s website yesterday, Cadden has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal which will keep him at Oakwell until 2024.

A stand-out performer for Forest Green Rovers last season, the wing-back helped the club win the League Two title by scoring six goals and providing 13 assists in 44 appearances at this level.

Yet to feature in League One during his career, Cadden will be determined to prove himself in this particular division when the new campaign gets underway later this month.

The 25-year-old could potentially make his competitive debut for Barnsley when they head to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle on July 30th.

As well as securing the services of Cadden, Barnsley have bolstered their squad this summer by signing Jamie Searle, Luca Connell, Robbie Cundy and Conor McCarthy.

After the club announced his arrival, Cadden opted to take to Twitter to share a message with Barnsley’s fans.

The former Forest Green man posted: “Buzzing to have signed with @BarnsleyFC for the next two seasons.

“Thanks to @PLG_agency and @AchieveFootball for sorting it!

“Can’t wait to get going.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Barnsley as Cadden is currently playing the best football of his career.

As well as being directly involved in 19 goals in the fourth-tier last season, the wing-back also managed to make 2.9 key passes per game as he averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.26 at this level.

By replicating these displays in a Barnsley shirt, Cadden could potentially establish himself as a key player for the club.

The Tykes will be desperate to provide their supporters with something to shout about during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign after suffering relegation from the Championship earlier this year.

By backing up this latest bit of business by securing the services of some more players before the window closes, there is no reason why Barnsley cannot go on to thrive in League One with Michael Duff at the helm.